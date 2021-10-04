Punjab reports 234 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 234 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch has stated that out of 234 cases 153 dengue fever infections in the province have been reported in Lahore.

“This year 2423 dengue fever cases have surfaced in Punjab so far,” health secretary said. “In Lahore 1887 dengue fever cases have been reported in this season,” Imran Sikandar said.

Presently 341 patients of dengue fever have been admitted in hospitals across the province, 182 of them in hospitals of Lahore, health secretary said.

Punjab’s top health official advised the masses to keep themselves safe from the dengue virus in the monsoon season and ensure draining out of the accumulated rainwater from their areas.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!