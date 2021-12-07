Punjab reports 27 new dengue fever cases, one death in 24 hrs

LAHORE: Punjab health authorities have reported 27 cases of Dengue hemorrhagic fever during last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Punjab’s health secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch today confirmed that 27 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in the province, 13 of them in Lahore.

The cases of dengue fever are declining in the province owing to plunging minimum temperature in winter weather conditions.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department stated that 154 persons have died of dengue fever this year in Punjab, as one death reported from Shekhupura in last 24 hours.

The province has recorded overall 27,758 cases. Overall cases in Lahore have reached up to 18,233 with 13 new cases of the disease.

According to the statistics, 376 patients are currently admitted at different government hospitals across Punjab. Most of the dengue fever patients, 287, have been admitted at hospitals in Lahore.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

