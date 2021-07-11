Punjab reports 292 Covid-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported as many as 292 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, quoting health department ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, three more people died of the virus in Lahore during this period, pushing the death toll by coronavirus to 10,819.

The tally of confirmed infections in the province to 348,292.

The health department has advised people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid the virus infection.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 974,980 with the addition of 1,980 new cases. Thus far, 913,908 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 348,292, Sindh 347,091, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,151, Islamabad 83,781 and Balochistan 28,059 virus infections.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 27 more people succumbed to the deadly disease in a single day, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,582.

As many as 48,382 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 1,980 patients came back positive.

The infection rate slightly increased to 4.09 per cent from yesterday’s 3.79%, it said.

There are a total of 37,499 active cases in the country at present as 908 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 913,203.