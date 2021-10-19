Punjab reports 374 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab health authorities have reported 374 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province in last 24 hours.

The death toll by dengue fever this year in Punjab has reached to 21, and no death by the mosquito-borne disease reported in last 24 hours, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch said.

Health Secretary said that 374 dengue fever cases reported in the province in last 24 hours. “Most of the dengue cases, 257, were reported in Lahore,” top health official said.

“Overall 1651 dengue fever patients have been admitted in hospitals across Punjab,” health secretary said.

In Lahore 916 patients of the mosquito-borne disease have been admitted in hospitals, the secretary further said.

The health secretary has announced to step up activities to save the citizens from dengue fever.

IT is to be mentioned here that dengue fever claimed three more lives in Islamabad during the past 24 hours, lifting the capital’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to nine.

Sources told ARY News today that 141 more people tested positive for the disease during this period, pushing the tally to 2,230 in the federal capital territory.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

