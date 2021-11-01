Punjab reports 445 dengue fever cases, three deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Monday reported 445 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24 hours period, ARY News reported.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that three deaths of dengue patients reported in the province yesterday.

Health secretary, has said that yesterday 345 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

The viral disease has claimed 48 lives in Punjab in this season.

Overall 2444 dengue fever patients have been admitted in hospitals across the province, according to the top health official. Most patients of dengue fever, i.e. 1590, have been admitted in Lahore’s hospitals.

In Punjab so far 14,110 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, health secretary said.

Most cases of the disease, 10,506 have been reported in Lahore this year, according to the secretary health.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch had earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

An upsurge of the dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

