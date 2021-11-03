Punjab reports 493 more dengue fever cases

LAHORE: The number of dengue fever cases continues to rise in Punjab, as the province on Wednesday reported 493 new cases of the mosquito-borne virus disease in the last 24 hours period, ARY News reported.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that no deaths of dengue patients were reported in the province yesterday, while the viral disease has claimed 51 lives in Punjab in this season.

The health secretary has said that during the past 24 hours, 493 dengue fever cases were reported in Punjab including, 358 in Lahore only.

52 cases were detected in Rawalpindi, 11 in Gujranwala, nine in Sheikhupura, Hafizabad eight, five each in Attock, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

In Punjab so far 14,510 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, health secretary said.

Health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch had earlier said that the administration has stepped up efforts to counter the ongoing trend of an upsurge in dengue fever in the province.

An upsurge of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country including Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.