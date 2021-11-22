Punjab reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 56 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, citing provincial health authorities ARY News reported on Monday.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that a patient of coronavirus died in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

“The health administration has issued special SOPs for different sectors,” health secretary said.

With the latest infections, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached 442,489 with new cases, the secretary health said and added that so far 423,172 people have recovered their health.

“Currently, the province has 6,321 active cases,” he added.

The number of covid cases rapidly going down in Punjab. The province is leading the country’s Covid-19 vaccine race with more than half of its eligible population administered at least one dose.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan at 17%,” National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had recently tweeted.

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%, National average has reached 48%.”

The Punjab government launched door-to-door corona vaccination drive last month.

The “Reach Every Door” (RED) vaccination drive launched in all districts of the province to meet the vaccination target of 81 million by the end of December.

By vaccinating most of the people enough herd immunity could be built against the Covid-19, experts said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!