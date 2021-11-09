Punjab reports six deaths by dengue fever, 456 new cases

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 456 new cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease and six deaths in the last 24 hours period, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Provincial health department 333 new cases surfaced in provincial capital Lahore, during the last 24 hours.

Dengue fever yesterday claimed six lives, five in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.

Yesterday 37 dengue fever cases were reported in Rawalpindi district.

In Punjab so far 18,935 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been reported in the current season, according to the health department. Lahore, has reported 14,145 cases of dengue fever.

The viral disease has claimed 75 lives in Punjab in this season, according to report.

An upsurge of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases has also been reported in federal capital Islamabad and other parts of the country in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Dengue fever, is a mosquito-borne infection that can lead to a severe flu-like illness. It is caused by four different viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes.

Symptoms range from mild to severe. Severe symptoms include dengue shock syndrome (DSS) and dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). These usually require hospitalization.

There are currently no vaccines for the disease. The best method of prevention is to avoid mosquito bites.

