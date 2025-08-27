Punjab Rescue 1122 on high alert to evacuate stranded people

LAHORE: Rescue Punjab has declared a high alert in various districts of the province amid flooding in Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers on Wednesday.

A spokesman has said that high alert has been declared in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts.

Rescue workers have evacuated 32,589 persons from the flood affected areas adjacent to rivers, to safer places. “Yesterday 5,970 people were evacuated from flood-hit areas to safety,” spokesperson said.

Around 2,275 people evacuated from Kasur, 914 from Okara and 846 people from Pakpattan, 785 from Bahawalpur, 323 from Vehari, 270 from Bahawalnagar, 259 people from Narowal, 74 from Hafizabad, 27 from Lodhran and 15 people from Chiniot”, Rescue spokesman said.

“Today 987 people have been rescued so far,” spokesman stated.

Overall, 436 rescue boats have been operational in flooded areas, while 400 rescue boats and trained rescuers have been ready for backup, spokesman added.

It is to be mentioned here that heavy rainfall as well as water released from India in rivers have caused flooding in several districts of Punjab.