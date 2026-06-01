LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the restoration of old business timings across the province, under which all markets and shops will be required to close at 8:00 pm from tomorrow.

According to official details, the temporary relaxation in trading hours granted under the government’s austerity drive has come to an end. A notification issued on May 15, 2026, had allowed traders to keep markets open beyond regular hours until June 1, after which the revised schedule was set to be enforced.

From Tuesday, June 20, all markets, shopping malls, and commercial centres across Punjab — including Lahore — will revert to the earlier timetable, making 8:00 pm the mandatory closing time.

The provincial government says the decision is part of its energy conservation and austerity measures, aimed at reducing power consumption and enforcing disciplined commercial activity.

However, the move has triggered concern among the business community in Punjab, with traders expressing reservations over the impact on sales, particularly during the ongoing heatwave and sluggish market conditions.

According to sources, various trader associations have initiated urgent consultations with senior officials in an effort to seek an extension in the relaxed timings.

Business representatives argue that reduced evening trading hours could significantly affect revenues and have urged the Punjab government to reconsider the decision.

No fresh notification has been issued so far, meaning authorities are expected to ensure strict implementation of the 8:00 pm closure policy starting tomorrow.