Punjab revises schools winter vacations

LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department released a revised notification, announcing that all schools in the province will observe winter vacations from December 23 instead of December 20, ARY News reported.

The break will last until January 10, 2025, applying to both public and private schools.

The winter vacation schedule has been revised to ensure a uniform break for all students and teachers across the province.

However, the school will reopen on 13th January due to weekly offs of Saturday and Sunday on January 11 and 12.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced 22-day winter vacations in schools across the province from December 20 to January 10.

In a separate development on Tuesday, the Sindh government announced a major relief for school students and their parents across the province, relaxing the dress code for the winter season.

On directives of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Directorate of Private Institutions issued a letter to schools management, directing them to allow students to wear any warm clothing during the winter season.

The letter permitted the students to wear private winter apparel as earlier, they were only allowed to don warm clothing in accordance with the dress code established by the school administration.