Punjab rivers in extreme flooding, Sialkot rainfall surpasses record

LAHORE: Sialkot recorded 364mm rainfall in last 24 hours, surpassing the previous 299.2mm record of maximum rain set on July 31, 1961.

Rainfall at Sialkot airport recorded 198mm according to the weather department.

Chenab River has been flowing in extremely high flood at Marala Headworks, the flood control room shared. The water’s inflow at Marala has been recorded as high as 6,71,148 cusecs and outflow of the river has been 6,64,618 cusecs, barrage sources said.

The maximum barrage capacity has been 11,00,000 cusecs, a spokesman of Sialkot district administration has said.

Yesterday Gujrat received 115mm rainfall, Narowal 102mm, Mangla 48mm, Jhelum 47mm, Gujranwala 34mm and Lahore city 27mm rainfall.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to open Tarbela Dam’s spillways at 12:30pm today expecting release of 2,50,000 cusecs water flow.

The NDMA in an advisory said that heavy rainfall forecast across Indian states upstream, could further increase flows in rivers and streams heading towards Pakistan.

The NDMA has also issued a heavy rain alert for Punjab, warning rainfall in more rainfall in next 12 to 24 hours in Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Nankana Sahib, Chunian, and Pakpattan.

The rains may cause flooding in urban low-lying areas and in rivers and canals across the region.

Lahore being stated at the risk of flooding, with entry of 23,000 cusecs of water in the Ravi River near the city, raising water levels. The district administration has cautioned against a possible very high flood level in the next 48 hours.

The Sutlej River continued to rise after another release of water by India, inundating multiple villages in Tehsil Burewala.

Provincial irrigation officials have reported an inflow of 48,564 cusecs at Islam Headworks, and outflow of 46,564 cusecs. The upsurge has destroyed crops over thousands of acres.