Rivers in Punjab swell as Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi witness heavy inflows

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 09, 2025
    • -
  • 261 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Rivers in Punjab swell as Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi witness heavy inflows
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment