Rivers in Punjab swell as Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi witness heavy inflows

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division has reported a significant rise in water levels across Punjab’s major rivers, with heavy inflows recorded at multiple barrages.

In the Sutlej River, the flow at Ganda Singh Wala has surged to 327,000 cusecs, while at Head Sulemanki it has reached 137,000 cusecs. At Head Islam, the water flow is 118,000 cusecs, and a massive 438,000 cusecs is passing through Head Panjnad.

Meanwhile, the Chenab River is also witnessing high inflows. At Head Marala, the discharge has been recorded at 45,000 cusecs, at Head Khanki 115,000 cusecs, and at Qadirabad 120,000 cusecs.

The river is carrying 95,000 cusecs through Chiniot, while 438,000 cusecs have been reported at Head Trimmu.

The Ravi River is also swelling, with 30,000 cusecs passing through Jassar, 66,000 cusecs at Shahdara, 109,000 cusecs at Head Balloki, and 135,000 cusecs at Head Sidhnai.

According to flood authorities, the situation is being closely monitored and alerts have been issued to the relevant district administrations for precautionary measures in low-lying areas.

Relief Efforts and Impact

According to PDMA and recent updates, over 2 million people have been affected across Punjab, with more than 4,000 villages inundated.

Rescue teams have evacuated hundreds of thousands, while 423 relief camps have been established. Tragically, the death toll has surpassed 50, and crop damage spans over 1.75 lakh hectares.

The situation is particularly severe in Gujrat, Sialkot, and Multan, where urban flooding and river breaches have displaced thousands. Controlled releases from Indian dams have further intensified the crisis.