Monsoon weakens, no major rise expected in Punjab river flows: PDMA

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 10, 2025
    • -
  • 359 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Monsoon weakens, no major rise expected in Punjab river flows: PDMA
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment