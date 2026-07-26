Punjab has launched a cashless payment system for its public transport network, introducing the eTransit Punjab App and the T-Cash Card. This initiative allows commuters to travel on metro and electric bus services without the need for cash or long queues.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) announced the initiative on Friday, describing it as a collaborative effort with the Punjab Transport Department and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA).

This electronic fare collection system is designed to make commuting faster, safer, and more convenient by eliminating the need for cash payments and token purchases.

Commuters can use either the T-Cash Card or the eTransit Punjab mobile application to access metro buses and electric bus services through a single digital platform.

Officials stated that the system aims to streamline fare collection and reduce waiting times, providing passengers with a smoother overall travel experience.

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PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf called the launch a significant milestone in the digital transformation of transportation in Punjab.

He emphasized the goal of offering citizens a secure and modern travel experience through technology, reiterating that PITB is committed to implementing digital solutions that enhance the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of public services.