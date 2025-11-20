Punjab issues new guidelines for schools across the province

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department has imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones by students in all public and private schools across the province, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in a directive issued to the heads of all district education authorities, the department ordered immediate enforcement of the ban, stressing that schools must ensure strict compliance.

The official circular also instructed administrations to encourage students to participate more actively in academic and co-curricular activities, emphasizing the importance of personality development programmes.

The notification was issued in line with a resolution presented by government MPA Raheela Khadim Hussain, which was recently passed by a majority vote in the Punjab Assembly.

Punjab Schools Timing Changes

Earlier, Punjab’s top environment official said that the government and private schools in the province will not open before 8:45 in morning.

Director General Environment Imran Hamid Shaikh has said that any violation of the timing will result in a fine of five to 10 lac rupees.

Environment official said that the school timings have been changed owing to increasing smog in Lahore and the adjoining areas.

He said that during October 19 to 30, the air quality index reading in Lahore has soared from 300 to 400. “Increasing quantity of hazardous particulate matter has been reported in the air.

Lahore’s air quality has become extremely unhygienic as the city become the second most polluted city of the world with AQI reading 346 on Sunday.

Indian capital city New Delhi remained the most polluted city of the world with 467 air quality reading.

Health experts have advised citizens to use masks and avoid unnecessary travel.

Winter Vacations

Winter vacations in Punjab have been announced from December 23, 2025, till January 11, 2026. Schools will reopen on January 13, 2026.

Conversely, there were rumors of early closure of schools due to smog in Punjab; however, the provincial authorities have clarified that no decision has been taken in this regard yet.