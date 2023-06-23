31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Punjab secretary takes notice of soaring sugar prices

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Chief Secretary of Punjab has taken note of the situation increasing price of sugar and directed the Commissioner to conduct stock checking in sugar mills, ARY News reported.

In response to the increasing prices of sugar, the Chief Secretary has ordered the Commissioner to conduct stock checking in sugar mills and to deliver immediate supply of the stock in sugar mills to the market to meet the demand.

The aim is to ensure that the retail price of sugar decreases within a week, bringing relief to consumers.

To effectively monitor the situation, the Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been instructed to ensure the availability and proper distribution of sugar, confirming its demand and supply.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.