Punjab seeks military, rangers' deployment for Muharram security

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Monday sought deployment of army troops and rangers’ contingents to ensure security during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Provincial Home Department has written a letter to the Interior Ministry seeking deployment of the military troops and Rangers in Punjab under Article 245.

A provincial spokesman has said that the law enforcement agencies will perform duties to ensure security and law and order during the month of Muharram.

“The government has sought 137 companies of the Army and Rangers in 39 districts of Punjab,” spokesman said.

“The letter has been written for the deployment of 61 companies of the army and 76 companies of rangers in the province” according to the spokesman.

The contingents will serve in different districts from the 1st to 11 Muharram as per the requirement.

The home department’s spokesman has said that the letter has been written to the federal government on the request of the Punjab Police department.