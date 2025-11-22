Punjab serves notices to 10 sugar mills over crushing season delay

LAHORE: Cane Commissioner Punjab has issued notices to 10 sugar mills of the province over delay in commencement of the sugarcane crushing season by November 15 this year.

The sugar mills managements have been summoned to the office of the provincial Cane Commissioner on November 26.

“In case of their failure to submit a satisfactory reason in delay of the crushing, they could be imposed Rs one million per day fine,” sources at the Cane Commissioner’s office said.

It is to be mentioned here that the government of Punjab had announced the commencement of the sugarcane crushing season for Year 2025, setting November 15 as the start date for all sugar mills across the province.

The decision was aimed to ensure a uniform start of the crushing season, facilitating timely sugar production.

A unified schedule helps balance market demand, avoid regional disparities, and prevent delays that could affect farmers’ incomes.

The government also directed sugar mills to comply with the procurement regulations and to begin crushing immediately on the notified date to protect growers from unnecessary delays and financial losses