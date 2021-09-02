Punjab should create better environment, not curbs on women: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that the Punjab government should create a better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The minister during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights expressed surprize over restricted timing for women in public parks.

The Ministry of Human Rights submitted a report in the standing committee on the assault on a young woman by a violent mob near Minar-i-Pakistan.

Mazari called for placing curbs on the entry of single youth in parks instead of restrictions on women.

She also suggested that a certain time slot should be designated for women at public parks.