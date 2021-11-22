Punjab shuts schools, private offices thrice a week amid intense smog

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has notified Monday the shutting down of all government and private schools and private offices three days every week starting November 27, in its measure to curb the smog, ARY News reported.

The government has announced its decision amid the alarming smog issue so that the frequency of traffic on the roads contributing to the pollution and likelihood of accidents can be mitigated.

Starting Nov 15 till Jan 27 the public and private schools and all private offices shall remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the notification said.

Artificial rain planned for next year to deal with smog: PM aide

Earlier this week, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said that artificial rain could be carried out next year to minimize the effect of smog in Punjab province, especially in Lahore.

While speaking during an ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, the prime minister’s special aide shared the plan of artificial rain saying that it could be carried out two to three times in the next year.

“We are currently studying the phenomenon,” he said adding that the use of technology is the need of the hour to deal with the issue.

