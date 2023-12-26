20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Punjab students to get electric bikes at discounted prices

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In order to address environmental concerns, the Punjab government has decided to distribute electric bikes among students from various educational institutions at discounted prices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Punjab caretaker Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan revealed the provincial government’s plan to introduce electric bikes after electric rickshaws.

The minister said the decision aims to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation while promoting the use of electric vehicles.

He dubbed transport a major cause for occurrence of smog in Punjab, saying that the provincial government was introducing electric bikes to overcome this challenge.

Ibrahim Hassan noted that the government plans to distribute at least 2 lakhs electric bikes among students at discounted prices. “We are trying to establish system of EV charging across the province,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Bank of Punjab collaborated with the government to present a financing scheme for students, allowing them to acquire EV motorcycles through easy installments with a minimal interest rate.

The financing period has been set at two years, and the markup fixed at a modest six percent.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.