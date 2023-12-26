Punjab students to get electric bikes at discounted prices

LAHORE: In order to address environmental concerns, the Punjab government has decided to distribute electric bikes among students from various educational institutions at discounted prices, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to ARY News exclusively, Punjab caretaker Transport Minister Ibrahim Hassan revealed the provincial government’s plan to introduce electric bikes after electric rickshaws.

The minister said the decision aims to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation while promoting the use of electric vehicles.

He dubbed transport a major cause for occurrence of smog in Punjab, saying that the provincial government was introducing electric bikes to overcome this challenge.

Ibrahim Hassan noted that the government plans to distribute at least 2 lakhs electric bikes among students at discounted prices. “We are trying to establish system of EV charging across the province,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the Bank of Punjab collaborated with the government to present a financing scheme for students, allowing them to acquire EV motorcycles through easy installments with a minimal interest rate.

The financing period has been set at two years, and the markup fixed at a modest six percent.