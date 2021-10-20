Punjab submits Local Bodies restoration notification in SC

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government on Wednesday submitted notification in the Supreme Court with regard to restoration of local councils in province , ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed hearing the case pertaining to restoration of local bodies in Punjab.

The Chief Justice in his remarks today pointed out flaws in drafting of the notification issued by the government of Punjab. “The notification is not correctly drafted,” the top judge observed.

“The provincial government deems it has restored local councils,” the chief justice remarked.

“In Lahore High Court, Punjab government said that the court’s order could not be implemented,” the counsel of petitioner said.

The Supreme Court summoned complete record of the Lahore High Court’s proceedings. “The matter will be thoroughly investigated. The secretary in his written reply has said that a summary to the effect was forwarded to the chief minister” the court observed. “Any person found to be responsible for it will be taken to task,” the chief justice observed.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for two weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a session on Monday given nod to restore the local councils in Punjab.

The meeting decided to remove administrators of the local councils in the province.

In its March 25 verdict, the Supreme Court had directed the provincial government to restore the local government institutions in Punjab.

A bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had taken up a contempt petition moved by 15 chairmen of district councils and mayors for not allowing the local government councils in Punjab to resume their function.

