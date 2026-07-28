LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has launched a mobile “Lab on Wheels” service to deliver soil and water testing directly to farmers at their fields, marking a shift toward digital agriculture.

Under the initiative, mobile laboratory teams will collect soil and water samples from farms on the spot and conduct immediate scientific analysis. Results will be entered into a mobile application in real time, and reports will be issued without delay.

Each report will include recommendations on fertilizer use based on soil requirements, suitable crop selection, and measures for agricultural improvement.

Farmers will also receive the digital report via SMS and WhatsApp, allowing them to access complete findings directly on their mobile phones.

Experts will provide on-site practical guidance to farmers as part of the project. To ensure transparency, authorities have established a central control room supported by live camera streaming and dashboard monitoring.

According to officials, mobile lab visits will be scheduled upon receiving a farmer request, with teams dispatched to the field after approval from the district lab in charge.

Field team attendance will be recorded on-site through the mobile application. The initiative is designed to bring modern guidance on soil improvement and crop care directly to farmers’ doorsteps.