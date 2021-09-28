Punjab to take more steps to boost Covid vaccination

LAHORE: Punjab health authorities have decided to tighten curbs to achieve the targets set for Covid-19 vaccination in the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch has said that the wedding halls and marquees will especially be inspected on September 28 for compliance on the coronavirus SOPs.

“The un-vaccinated persons will not be allowed entry at marriage halls,” secretary health said.

“It will be compulsory for the staff to attach a badge of ‘vaccinated’ on their dress. Moreover, in invitation cards only the vaccinated guests will be invited,” health secretary said.

“Vaccination will be compulsory by 30 September for booking at rest houses, hotels and business centres”, secretary health said. “Covid vaccination will be compulsory for indoor dining, weddings and restaurants by Sep. 30”, he said.

“For the government as well as private offices vaccination will be compulsory from October 15,” provincial health secretary said.

Moreover, complete vaccination will be compulsory from Oct 15 for travel at motorways and by train.

“Covid vaccination will also be compulsory for the public transport travel as well as for the staff from October 15,” top health official said.