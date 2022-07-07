Punjab textile sector deprived of gas for 7th day despite PM’s reassurances

The textile industry of Punjab has been deprived of gas for 7 days despite reassurances by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reproted.

According to details, the unavailability of gas to the textile sector in Punjab could not be halted on its 7th day despite promises by the PM. The PM in a meeting with the All Pakistan Textile Manufacturers Association (APTMA) delegation had promised to provide gas to the sector.

Over 400 mills have been closed due to the unavailability of gas and thousand of daily wage workers are left practically jobless.

APTMA says the closure of the mills would cause $1 billion in losses to the country. Mills would be shut permanently after Eid-ul-Azha if gas is not provided until tomorrow, an APTMA spokesperson said.

They added that gas is being provided to the power sector to curb load shedding while the textile industries are near collapse. Load shedding could not be controlled even after the provision of gas to the power sector, they added.

On June 28, APTMA demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announce electricity and gas rates for the textile sector.

The development follows as the tenure for the provision of electricity and gas to the textile sector on the ‘market competitive rate’ is due to expire on June 30. The facility was given by the former prime minister Imran Khan to APTMA to boost the exports of the country.

