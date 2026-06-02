Punjab to adopt paperless system in govt offices

The Punjab government has directed all government departments and district offices across the province to become fully paperless from 1 July 2026 as part of a wider push to expand e-governance and modernise public administration.

The decision was announced during a conference of provincial secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary of Punjab at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab has ordered all provincial secretaries to immediately connect the all-government departments and field offices to the province’s e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

The meeting also decided that from the start of the next financial year on 1 July, all field offices will be legally required to conduct official correspondence and administrative work exclusively through the digital platform.

Addressing the conference, the Chief Secretary of Punjab said the transition from the traditional paper-based filing system to the digital e-FOAS platform reflected the success of the Punjab government’s efforts to promote information technology in public administration.

He said the move towards digitalisation had already resulted in annual savings of billions of rupees for the public exchequer.

The paperless system, he added, would eliminate spending on paper, stationery and printing, while also improving the speed and transparency of official processes.

The Chief Secretary directed all departments to complete staff training and ensure the necessary digital infrastructure is in place before the 1 July 2026 deadline.