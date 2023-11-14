23.9 C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Punjab to establish nine model agriculture centers

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has sought a final plan for establishment of nine model agriculture centers in Lahore.

Chairing a meeting, the Punjab chief minister said that a strategic decision was made to establish nine such centers across Punjab.

He directed formulating of a comprehensive plan to ensure farmers have centralised access to a spectrum of services, emphasising the implementation of measures aimed at modernising the agricultural sector.

The participants were briefed on the Okara-based model agriculture center during the meeting. Stressing the importance of a thorough plan, the CM urged the development of a detailed blueprint for the establishment of these model agri centers.

At the divisional level, these centers are poised to become comprehensive hubs offering essential services to farmers all under one roof. Facilities, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and equipment will be made available to farmers at these centers.

Further, the meeting highlighted that these centers will encompass marketing and storage facilities for a variety of produce, including fruits, vegetables and other commodities. The phased program for the establishment of model agri centers will extend to districts as well.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Agriculture and agri experts attended the meeting.

