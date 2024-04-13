Punjab to hold ‘special court-martial’ of corrupt police officers

In a bid to eliminate corruption within the ranks of Punjab police, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday announced plans for holding “special court martial” of corrupt police officers.

The Punjab chief executive took the decision while chairing a special meeting to review the overall law and order situation of the province, in Murree.

Attendees included Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Inspector General (IG), Secretary Home, Chief Secretary, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Commissioner, Regional Police Officer (RPO), and other officials.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz approved the implementation of a special audit system to identify corrupt elements and unprofessional behavior in the police.

This audit system allows court-martial for police officers and officials who are “corrupt and involved in conspiracies with criminals”. In this regard, a complaint can be registered on the special dashboard of the chief minister for demanding bribe.

The meeting also considered the proposal to establish border security forces to prevent smuggling. It decided to establish a functional specialized police force for each crime.

The forum also gave approval to continue the campaign to eradicate drugs. It decided to introduce legislative amendments for death penalty in cases of rape of women and children.

CM Maryam directed to take strict measures to eliminate illegal arms culture in Punjab. She issued instructions to further fool proof arrangements against kite flying and use of metal wire for this purpose.

She said the protection of every citizen of Punjab is the primary responsibility of the government. She said Police will be provided with modern weapons, vehicles, night vision and drones, adding that effective action should be ensured for permanent elimination of terrorism, smuggling and gangs.