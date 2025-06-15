Punjab to present Rs5.3 trillion budget 2025-26 tomorrow

LAHORE: The Punjab government will unveil the budget 2025-26 tomorrow (Monday), ARY News on Sunday.

According to details, the total outlay of the Punjab budget 2025-26 will be over Rs5,300 billion.Out of the total budget, Rs4,060 billion will be allocated for non-development expenditures, while Rs1,240 billion will be earmarked for the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The development budget includes 3,132 schemes, with Rs535.98 billion allocated for 1,441 ongoing projects and Rs470.62 billion for 1,663 new initiatives. In addition, Rs233.40 billion will go towards 28 old development projects.

Out of the total Rs1,240 billion development allocation, Rs1,115.70 billion will be funded through local resources, and Rs124.30 billion through foreign assistance.

It is to be noted that Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after the federal government, have presented their budgets.

Earlier it was reported that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to increase the tax-free cash withdrawal limit to Rs75,000 from Rs50,000 per day for non-filers, under the Finance Bill 2025-26.

Earlier, non-filers were able to withdraw up to Rs50,000 without suffering an advance tax charge.

During a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, FBR authorities proposed that, according to the new cash withdrawal limit, Rs75,000 will have a 0.8% withholding tax after withdrawal, raised from the earlier 0.6%. The step aims to promote adherence to tax laws and documentation.