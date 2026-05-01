LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Mariam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a series of development projects for the Katcha area (Riverine area), worth Rs.23 billion, aimed at improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security.

In a key announcement, the Chief Minister of Punjab revealed the launch of the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” initiative and ordered the distribution of 14,500 acres of government land to the people of Katcha area.

Officials claim that for the first time in the region’s history, the government has strengthened its presence, with no major incidents reported in Katcha over the last five months.

The Katcha Area Development Program will include the construction of schools, hospitals, roads, and bridges.

CM Punjab also ordered transport and Clinic on Wheels for the Katcha area, as well as mobile veterinary clinics and labs will be introduced.

A first for the region, a fleet of modern drones powered by solar energy will be deployed for surveillance and monitoring, flying for over 24 hours in a single mission.

The government of Punjab has also approved the installation of surveillance cameras in police vehicles and at checkpoints to bolster security. A comprehensive “Safe City” monitoring system will be implemented across police stations and other key areas.

Officials said that a portion of the funding will be allocated to social infrastructure, with Rs. 13.9 billion earmarked for educational, health, and social services.

Under the initiative, 6,551 female students will receive school supplies, while 300 students will be awarded scholarships, and another 300 will receive laptops. The development plan also includes the completion of 108 kilometers of roads and 27 infrastructure projects in the area