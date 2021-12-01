Punjab vaccinates 13 mln people in first phase of special drive

LAHORE: Punjab in a milestone inoculated 13 million people with Covid vaccine shots in 12 days special vaccination drive, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Punjab government had launched a “Reach Every Door (RED)” corona vaccination drive in all districts of the province to meet the vaccination target of 81 million by the end of December.

The government attained a milestone of vaccinating 13 million people in 12 days special vaccination drive. The second phase of this vaccination drive will begin today.

A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s office with CM Usman Buzdar as chief guest, in the honor of the workers who made the vaccination campaign a success.

Punjab’s chief minister awarded shields to the officials and staff over their excellent performance in the vaccination drive.

“In the second phase of the vaccination campaign over 20 million citizens will be inoculated,” the chief minister said while addressing the ceremony. “The second phase of the campaign will remain to continue until Dec 31,” Buzdar said.

“A new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, has surfaced with a renewed threat to the world,” he said. “Only vaccine is an effective source to protect people from the virus,” he further said.

“Punjab has been ahead of other provinces in the vaccination, as the government is trying to ensure vaccination of maximum population in the province,” he said.

While launching the RED vaccination drive, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had stated that the health department has established 14,000 new vaccination centres across Punjab along with more than 12,000 mobile teams that will visit every village and neighborhood to vaccinate people.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!