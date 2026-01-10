Punjab winter vacations likely to be extended by a week

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Saturday convened a meeting to review the possibility of extending winter vacations in schools amid increasing demands from parents and teachers due to the ongoing cold weather.

As temperatures continue to drop across Punjab, parents and teachers have urged the provincial government to extend the winter break, citing concerns over children’s health and safety.

Reports circulating on social media have also claimed that winter vacations in educational institutions across the province may be extended by a week. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

According to sources, the education minister has called a meeting at 3:00 pm today to assess the situation. A final decision will be taken after reviewing reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Speaking on the matter, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that children’s health remains the top priority of the government. He added that parents have formally demanded an extension in winter vacations due to the severity of the cold.

An official notification regarding any extension will be issued following the conclusion of the meeting.

Winter holidays are officially scheduled to end this week.

A day earlier, Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat rejected reports circulating on social media claiming that winter vacations across the province have been extended.

In a statement posted on X, Rana Sikandar Hayat clarified that all schools and colleges will reopen on January 12 (Monday) as per the announced schedule.

“There is no extension in winter vacations for educational institutions in Punjab,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.