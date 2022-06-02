Punjab’s reserved seats: ECP stays notification of new MPAs till by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stayed the notification of new MPAs on five seats of the Punjab Assembly till the by-elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A five-member ECP bench – headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) – announced the verdict. The decision was announced in light of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) directives to dispose of the matter by June 2.

According to the verdict, the allocation of reserved seats — three women and two minorities — would be notified after the conclusion of the by-election for 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats.

At the outset of the hearing today, Advocate General Punjab Shehbaz Shaukat told ECP that Punjab Assembly electoral college will complete after by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly General Seats that fell vacant after PTI lawmakers were de-notified by ECP.

“ECP should issue notification on Punjab reserved seats on basis of by-polls on 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats,” Punjab AGP added.

“By-elections on 20 general seats will clear the party position in Punjab Assembly and reserved seats can only be allotted after the completion of the electoral college,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had approached LHC over nominating new members on the vacant reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats over changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.

Comments