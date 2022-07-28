Thursday, July 28, 2022
“Pure fascism’: Imran Khan condemns Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and termed it pure fascism, ARY NEWS reported.

The former prime minister in a message from his Twitter handle condemned the persecution and arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by Sindh government.

“This is pure fascism, reflecting the Zardari-Sharif mafia’s approach of eliminating those they cannot purchase,” Imran Khan said, adding that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable in any democracy.


It is pertinent to mention here that Haleem Adil Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro yesterday, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premises.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was later  shifted to Karachi by the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) team and lodged a land case against him. He was shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station in Karachi by the ACE team on Wednesday. The ACE registered the Malir land case against him.

Read More: SHC APPROVES PLEA AGAINST ARREST OF HALEEM ADIL SHAIKH FOR HEARING

A large number of PTI workers and lawmakers including MPA Raja Azhar, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan reached the Aziz Bhatti police station.

Former Governor Imran Ismail and Fawad Chaudhry during a presser demanded of the Sindh government to immediately release Sheikh.

