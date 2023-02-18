Purported audio clip of Yasmin Rashid, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Dogar surfaces

LAHORE: The issue of audio leaks seems to be far from being over as another audio recording, purportedly that of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and former Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who was recently reinstated by Supreme Court (SC) has emerged, ARY News reported.

In the audio clip, available with ARY News, the former Punjab minister can allegedly be heard talking about reinstatement orders with CCPO Lahore Dogar.

The audio leak comes a day after the Supreme Court reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as the CCPO after suspending his transfer order made by Mohsin Naqvi led interim Punjab govt.

“Imran Khan is concerned about your reinstatement,” a woman, believed to be Yasmin Rashid, can be heard speaking to another person believed to be CCPO Lahore. “I had told Khan sahab that orders were yet not received,” she said in a telephonic conversation.

In the alleged clip, the person believed to be Ghulam Dogar, flagged signatures of judges on post carrying orders as the reason behind the delay.

The man assures the woman that he had his man [sitting] at the apex court.

The brief audio clip ends with PTI leader laughing after getting a positive response from the senior police officer about his reinstatement orders.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Friday suspended the transfer order of former CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The orders were issued by a three-member bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Munib Akhtar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dogar, as the Lahore CCPO was at the centre of a tussle between the federal government and the then-Punjab government under Chaudhry Parvez Elahi last year.

