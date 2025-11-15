Pusha T, Virginia Williams announce they're having another son

American rapper Pusha T and his wife, Virginia Williams, are set to welcome their second child, a baby boy.

In a recent Instagram post, Williams announced her pregnancy on Friday, November 14.

In the pictures posted, Williams smiled while she posed to reveal her pregnant belly in a chic black-and-white maternity look with a caption underneath “2nd masterpiece on the way…God is good,” she captioned the post.

She wore a long-sleeved asymmetrical hem black top paired with black and white flared pants at a gallery in which her work was on display. The couple’s son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, 5, hugged his mother in front of her exhibition, titled Hancock Avenue.

She noted, “I named this body of work Hancock Avenue after the street I grew up on in Norfolk, Virginia”.

By continuing her artist statement for the hand-painted ceramic work, she stated, “It holds some of my most vivid, joyful memories. Our home was full of noise, laughter, lots of jazz, routine, and love… I grew up in a house with my family of five and just one bathroom. That meant everyone’s beauty rituals (or lack thereof) were on display”.

“I’d watch my dad religiously brush his hair after applying Murray’s Pomade, while my mom and I held court in the kitchen. Hot comb on the stove and Lustre’s Pink Lotion close by… Black beauty is intricate, layered with memory, tradition, a lot of innovation, and resilience. It’s passed down in kitchens, barbershops, and beauty salons. My work is a love letter to the complexity of Black beauty,” the statement concluded.