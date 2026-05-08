The family of Allu Arjun has once again extended support to Sri Tej, the young boy who was seriously injured during the tragic stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Recently, actor’s father Allu Aravind and wife Sneha Reddy visited Sri Tej’s family at their residence to check on his health and well-being.

During the visit, Allu Aravind assured the family that they would continue to stand by them in the difficult time. He also interacted with Sri Tej’s sister and promised to take responsibility for her education. The gesture has drawn praise from fans and social media users, with many appreciating the family’s continued involvement and support.

The tragic incident took place on December 4, 2024, during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. A massive crowd had gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, leading to chaos and a stampede near the venue.

Sri Tej and his mother, Revathi, were among those caught in the crowd. Both reportedly lost consciousness during the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital after police officials administered CPR. While Revathi later died during treatment, Sri Tej suffered severe injuries and remained hospitalized for several months.

Following the tragedy, the Pushpa 2 team came forward with financial assistance for the family, including producer Dil Raju, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar.

The incident also resulted in legal proceedings. A case was registered against Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede, and the actor was later arrested before being granted bail by the court.