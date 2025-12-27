'Pushpa 2' stampede case: Allu Arjun among 23 named in chargesheet

South Indian actor Allu Arjun has been listed among 23 individuals named in a chargesheet filed over a deadly stampede that broke out during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad’s RTC X Roads area in December 2024.

According to media reports, the chargesheet, filed earlier this week by Chikkadpally police, names actor Allu Arjun, his personal security staff, private bouncers, and the Sandhya Theatre management.

The document was submitted before the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Nampally Court, over a year after the fatal stampede at the Pushpa 2 premiere.

The stampede broke out on the night of December 4, 2024, when a massive crowd gathered outside Sandhya Theatre during the premiere show to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Thirty-five-year-old M. Revathi died in the incident, while her nine-year-old son, Sritej, suffered critical injuries after being deprived of oxygen, leading to severe complications.

Revathi and her family had reportedly attended the screening as Sritej was an ardent fan of the actor.

Sritej was admitted to a private hospital Secunderabad, in a semi-conscious state with dangerously low oxygen levels.

He was intubated and placed on ventilator support in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he remained for over four months.

He was discharged on April 29, 2025, and later shifted to a neuro-rehabilitation facility in Hyderabad, where he continues to undergo long-term treatment.

Police concluded that the tragedy was the result of gross negligence and failure to follow safety protocols.

According to the chargesheet, the management and owners of Sandhya Theatre failed to implement crowd control measures despite being aware of the actor’s visit.

Investigators noted that permission for Allu Arjun’s appearance had been denied by police owing to safety concerns.

The report further alleged that the movement of private security teams and certain gestures made towards the crowd triggered a sudden surge, worsening the situation.

The list of accused includes Allu Arjun’s personal manager, members of his staff, and eight private bouncers, whose actions allegedly contributed to the chaos.

The charges have been invoked under Section 304-A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) against the theatre owners, along with other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to causing hurt and endangering public safety.

Allu Arjun, who was briefly arrested in December 2024 before being granted bail, has reportedly cooperated with the investigation and was questioned multiple times during the probe.

“The investigation has been completed with all the evidence on record, and the final report has been filed before the court. The legal process will now take its course,” an official close to the investigation said.

The filing of the chargesheet marks the transition of the case into the trial phase. The victim’s family has earlier sought accountability and enhanced compensation to meet the ongoing medical needs of the injured minor.