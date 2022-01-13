‘Pushpa’ (hindi) touches 100 crore mark on day 25

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ crossed the 100 crore mark on Box Office for its Hindi version, 25 days after its release.

Ever since its release, Sukumar directorial has been hitting all the right chords with its box office collections. With the worldwide collection of INR 343 crores for the original version, Hindi adaptation of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun lead movie has entered the prestigious ‘100 crore club’ at Box Office fourth week after its release.

#Pushpa movie has grossed around ₹343cr worldwide with a share of ₹184cr in 26 Days

26 Days India Nett: ₹261cr#PushpaTheRise is the 5th South Indian film to cross the ₹100cr GROSS mark in North Indian Market

With the rising star Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu debutant Fahadh Faasil in the cast along with Arjun, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with the Hindi version all set to stream on January 14.

As per the report from an Indian portal, the action drama has grossed over INR 343 crore worldwide with a share of INR 184 crore in 26 days of its theatrical run. Moreover, the movie has crossed the immense mark of 300% with its ROI, currently standing at 308%.

Additionally, it is one of the only five South-Indian films to collect 100 crore business in the North-Indian market.

A dialogue from the action drama itself, “Pushpa isn’t flower, Pushpa is fire”, aptly describes the Box Office performance of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, that follows the story of a coolie, Pushpa, essayed by Allu Arjun, going from rags to riches.

Citing to the success of the first part, the makers have already decided to come up with a sequel. As per the sources, “no one expected ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to be such a nationwide blockbuster, especially during these pandemic times. Now that it has surpassed all expectations at the box office even in the Hindi belt, Sukumar will be re-writing some crucial sequences in the sequel to make it more accessible to Hindi audiences”.

