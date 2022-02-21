Monday, February 21, 2022
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ wins big

The most prestigious awards ceremony of Indian cinema, the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Awards’ took place on Sunday, with Allu Arjun’s mega smasher ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ the ‘Film of the Year’.

The extravagant ceremony of ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards’ for the year 2022 was held last night, with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ being some of the prominent recipients of the accolade.

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh bagged the ‘Best Actor’ honor for cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83’, whereas, the ‘Best Actress’ was earned by Kriti Sanon for her spellbinding portrayal in and as ‘Mimi’.

The ‘Film of the Year’ trophy went with the team of Allu Arjun lead ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, while, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer, biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ claimed the honor for ‘Best Film’.

‘Best Director’ was awarded to Ken Ghosh for ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’.

In the critic’s choice category, ‘Shershaah’ duo Siddharth and Kiara bagged the titles for Best Actors, while, another biographical drama, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ got the ‘Best Film’. Veteran star Asha Parekh was honored for her ‘Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry’.

Some other winners from cinema included actors Satish Kaushik, Lara Dutta, Aayush Sharma, Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, and Ahan Shetty.

Vishal Mishra and Kanika Kapoor were declared as Best Playback Singers at the ceremony.

In the digital segment, veteran actors Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon grabbed Best Actors, with ‘Candy’ being the ‘Best Web Series’.

‘Pauli’ took home the ‘Best Short Film’. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Shaheer Sheikh were named as Best Actors, and ‘Anupama’, ‘Television Series of The Year’.

