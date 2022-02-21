Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ wins big

The most prestigious awards ceremony of Indian cinema, the ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Awards’ took place on Sunday, with Allu Arjun’s mega smasher ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ the ‘Film of the Year’.

The extravagant ceremony of ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards’ for the year 2022 was held last night, with Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ being some of the prominent recipients of the accolade.

Congratulations to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ for winning the award for Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. #dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpiffglimpse #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/XSIKCYa23T — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh bagged the ‘Best Actor’ honor for cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83’, whereas, the ‘Best Actress’ was earned by Kriti Sanon for her spellbinding portrayal in and as ‘Mimi’.

Honoured to receive the ‘Best Actor’ award for ‘83’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 🏆 Thank you for the love ♥️🙏🏽♾ @Dpiff_official pic.twitter.com/TsEF5N1MJB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 20, 2022

The ‘Film of the Year’ trophy went with the team of Allu Arjun lead ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, while, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani starrer, biographical war film ‘Shershaah’ claimed the honor for ‘Best Film’.

Congratulations to ‘Shershaah’ for winning the award for Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/VxHp67zyoA — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

Humbled and proud to be presenting the Critics Best Actress Award to @advani_kiara along with Lucky Ali at @Dpiff_official 2022 😇😍#KiaraAdvani #DadasahebPhalkeAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/Z1af5iY7nc — Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX) (@smtgpt) February 21, 2022

‘Best Director’ was awarded to Ken Ghosh for ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’.

In the critic’s choice category, ‘Shershaah’ duo Siddharth and Kiara bagged the titles for Best Actors, while, another biographical drama, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sardar Udham’ got the ‘Best Film’. Veteran star Asha Parekh was honored for her ‘Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry’.

Some other winners from cinema included actors Satish Kaushik, Lara Dutta, Aayush Sharma, Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, and Ahan Shetty.

Congratulations to @sanyamalhotra07 for winning the award for Most Promising Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/Iqwmg3RsQW — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 21, 2022

Vishal Mishra and Kanika Kapoor were declared as Best Playback Singers at the ceremony.

Congratulations to @TheKanikakapoor for winning the award for Best Playback Singer Female at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/FoomVED2S2 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

Congratulations to @TandonRaveena for winning the award for Best Actress in Web Series – Aranyak at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/MHHZ0ReDS6 — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

In the digital segment, veteran actors Manoj Bajpayee and Raveena Tandon grabbed Best Actors, with ‘Candy’ being the ‘Best Web Series’.

Congratulations to ‘Pauli’ for winning the award for Best Short Film at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffdiaries #dpiffglimpse #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/gjOz7IXAVF — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

‘Pauli’ took home the ‘Best Short Film’. In the television category, Rupali Ganguly, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, and Shaheer Sheikh were named as Best Actors, and ‘Anupama’, ‘Television Series of The Year’.

Congratulations to ‘Anupama’ for winning the award for Television Series of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.#dpiff #dpiff2022 #dpiffawards #dpiffglimpse #dpifflegacy #dpiffawards2022 pic.twitter.com/hxDnWzke0X — Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) February 20, 2022

