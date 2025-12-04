Pyari Maryam: Popular influencer passes away after childbirth

Popular Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam has passed away shortly after delivering her baby, leaving her fans saddened.

On Thursday, December 4, Pyari Maryam Ahsan Ali announced her sad demise in statement via Instagram story.

“May Allah grant the departed soul eternal mercy and forgiveness and bless her family with strength and patience during this heartbreaking time,” he wrote.

Following the news made headlines, her fellow influencer Fatima Jaffery rushed to social media to share the caused her death.

“I just spoke to her husband. He informed me that Maryam passed away shortly after delivering her baby. May Allah grant her forgiveness. Amen. May Allah give patience and strength to her family,” she wrote.

Fatima further added, “This is why we always say to take special care of women—during pregnancy it is a very sensitive and critical time for them.”

Another renowned Instagram influencer Ken Doll also expressed his sorrow over Pyari Maryam passing as he wrote, “That’s so sad. She was the sweetest soul.”

Pyari Maryam rose to fame in Pakistan due to her gentle voice and wholesome content, bringing smiles to countless faces.

She and her husband Ahsan were building a beautiful life together and were eagerly looking forward to expanding their family as they were expecting their first child.