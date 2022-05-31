Pythons crawl on man while sleeping, video goes viral

A viral video which sees two pythons crawling on a man while he was sleeping has stunned social media users.

The viral video was shared on visuals-sharing social media application Instagram by user snakebytestv.

“Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can’t be the only one 🤷‍♂️” the caption read.

The man can be seen sleeping on his bed as two yellow-coloured pythons crawled and slithered on him. The snakes did not harm him as well.

The eerie footage got thousands of likes. Here’s what netizens had to say.

“Snakes r so cool lol I wanna get a Mexican black kingsnake as a pet sometime,” a user wrote. Another netizen wrote, “This snack is so beautiful…. But I afraid on it 🤧🙃…. They are very dangerous….how can u stay with snacks.”

A third user claimed, “Ah love that!! Did that about an hour ago with my tiny little ball python 😅 it looks extremely relaxing😍 you are so lucky to have all these amazing animals 😍”, A fourth user stated, “How can people possibly be stressed, where these sorta incredible pure loves exists❤️just made my day)”

Earlier, an Indian man had a narrow escape when a snake slithered inside his blanket as he was sleeping on the pavement at night.

The video saw the man – reportedly named Jai – taking a nap when a cobra approached him. The reptile then made its way inside the man’s blanket. However, he was unaware of what was happening.

He changes sides before waking up in fright and moved out of harm’s way, thus avoiding what may have been a fatal attack.

