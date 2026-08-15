Qadir Patel firing: Court sends suspect to jail

KARACHI: The administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts on Saturday sent the suspect to jail, arrested in a case pertaining to firing on the office of PPP MNA Qadir Patel.

Boat Basin police produced arrested accused Malik Fayyaz to the court for remand.

Investigation officer of the case Muhammad Amin sought physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The police had arrested Malik Fayyaz, a former town chairman of Lyari and also affiliated with the PPP.

Police officials earlier said that Malik Fayyaz was allegedly involved in the firing incident over the MNA’s office and also recovered the car used in the firing.

The firing incident reported on Aug 10, when Qadir Patel was sitting in his office in Clifton, according to the FIR registered at Boat Basin police station.