Niece v uncle: Hina Shah to contest election against Qaim Ali Shah

KHAIRPUR: Hina Shah Jeelani to contest election against her uncle Qaim Ali Shah, senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former chief minister Sindh, on PS-26, ARY News reported.

Following acceptance of nomination papers, Hina Shah Jeelani said she will give tough time to her uncle Qaim Ali Shah in the upcoming general elections, scheduled to take place on February 8.

Shah said her uncle Qaim Ali Shah has become old. “Sain has become old now, he is not taking rest, nor giving us a chance.”

It is to be noted that the niece and uncle will contest the election for the Sindh Assembly seat from Khairpur (PS-26).

