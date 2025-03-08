Qaim Ali Shah’s son declared dead despite being alive

KHAIRPUR: In a shocking revelation, former Chief Minister of Sindh Qaim Ali Shah’s son, Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah, has been declared dead in official records, despite being alive, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah is facing an illegal recruitment case in the Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench.

According to reports, Health Department officials, including the Secretary Health, DG Health, and Additional Health Secretary, submitted a false report to the court, claiming Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah’s demise. A death certificate was also provided to mislead the court.

Currently serving as the in-charge of the government eye hospital in Khairpur on a contract basis, Dr. Liaquat Ali Shah is accused of illegally recruiting over 161 employees of his choice during his tenure as District Health Officer (DHO).

Earlier, A policeman was found dead at the home of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s son in Karachi.

According to police, the cop was found dead from a home within the remits of Darakhshan police station and after an initial inquiry, it emerged that the house was owned by the son of PPP leader and ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

“The policeman used to live in the quarters at the home,” they said and added that the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The son of Qaim Ali Shah while responding to the incident said that he had rented out the place to the cop and did know about the circumstances that led to his death.

Later, ASP Darakhshan police station Rana Dilawar said that the death of the cop apparently seems to be natural after it emerged that he died after getting fits.