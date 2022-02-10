Policeman found dead from home of ex-CM Qaim Ali Shah’s son

KARACHI: A policeman has been found dead from the home of former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s son in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the cop was found dead from a home within the remits of Darakhshan police station and after an initial inquiry, it emerged that the house was owned by the son of PPP leader and ex-chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

“The policeman used to live in the quarters at the home,” they said and added that the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The son of Qaim Ali Shah while responding to the incident said that he had rented out the place to the cop and did know about the circumstances that led to his death.

Later, ASP Darakhshan police station Rana Dilawar said that the death of the cop apparently seems to be natural after it emerged that he died after getting fits.

In a similar incident, although it did not involve a cop, Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse in Dec.

Read More: Police file final charge sheet in Nazim Jokhio case

His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

A Malir court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the infamous Nazim Jokhio murder case to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for trial.

