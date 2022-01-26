Police file final charge sheet in Nazim Jokhio case

KARACHI: Police submitted the final challan (investigation report) in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case to a Malir court on Wednesday.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case filed the charge sheet showing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim as an absconder and MPA Jam Awais and five other persons as held accused.

The IO dropped abduction and plot to murder charges against the accused. Seven accused persons, including an official of the forest department, have also been discharged from the case.

The court directed the defence and prosecution sides to forward their arguments on the challan in the next hearing on Feb 3.

Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from illegal hunting of houbara bustards.

Earlier, the police submitted the interim charge-sheet, naming the six detained suspects and 12 absconding suspects, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim.

It is noteworthy that the federal cabinet has approved forming a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a transparent probe of the high profile murder case.

