Nazim Jokhio murder case: Suspects flee court after bail rejection

MALIR: Suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case escaped from Malir court after their interim bails were rejected, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On January 8, the court had reserved its verdict in the light of the investigation report and had said it would announce its decision on January 13 (today).

Suspects namely, Saleem Salar, Dodo Khan, Muhammad Soomar, Muhammad Ishaq and Muhammad Khan Jokhio fled Malir District court after their interim bails were turned down by the court.

In a previous hearing, the court expressed annoyance over police investigator for failing to complete an investigation into the murder case.

Read more: Federal govt approves formation of JIT to probe Nazim Jokhio’s murder

The investigation officer (IO) of the case sought time to submit the final charge-sheet stating that he is yet to receive reports of a forensic analysis of digital video recorder (DVR) footage recovered from cameras at the MPA’s farmhouse and a USB.

Murder victim Nazim Jokhio’s body was recovered from the PPP lawmaker Jam Awais’s farmhouse last month. His family alleged that Awais, Pakistan People Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim, and their henchmen tortured him to death for filming and stopping their guests from hunting houbara bustards.

Comments