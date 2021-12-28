Federal govt approves formation of JIT to probe Nazim Jokhio’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the federal cabinet had approved forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent probe into Nazim Jokhio’s murder, ARY News reported.

The minister announced this while briefing media after a federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

“Extensive efforts were made to compromise Jokhio’s murder investigation which was unacceptable,” said Chaudhry and added that the JIT will include officials from police, intelligence agencies, and civil and armed forces.

The development comes after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to form a federal JIT to unveil facts behind the murder case of Nazim Jokhio.

Nazim Jokhio murder case

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais on November 4, according to the Memon Goth police.

He was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

After social media uproar, the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station.

The surrender came after PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

